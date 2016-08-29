The departure of two trains from Mangaluru Central has been rescheduled. According to a communiqué here on Monday, the Mangaluru - Mumbai CST Express has been rescheduled to leave at 6 p.m. on Monday instead of 12.50 p.m., while the Mangaluru - Chennai Mail has been rescheduled to at 7.40 p.m. instead of 1.25 p.m. on Monday.

The communique added that the Mangaluru - Thiruvananthapuram trains, including Mangaluru - Thiruvananthapuram Express (train No.16348), Mangaluru - Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express (train No.16603), and Mangaluru Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express (train No.16630), will run as per schedule.