A group of people assaulted two men and made away with Rs.21.66 lakh in cash at Biruru town on Monday afternoon.

Jainaluddin and Bahaddur Khan, both working for a grocery merchant in Arsikere, were assaulted by a group of six to seven in two cars. The group intercepted Jainaluddin’s car on NH 206, got in and assaulted the duo before taking away their cash bag. Jainaluddin (60), who sustained injuries, is being treated at Biruru. Bahaddur Khan sustained minor injuries. Two teams have been formed to nab the accused.