‘We have taken all steps to plug leaks’

The Udupi Divisional Office of LIC of India said on Monday that it had filed two police complaints on the issue of fraud by a Tiptur-based micro insurance agent on policy holders of its Jeevan Madhur micro insurance scheme at Kadur and Tarikere police stations in Chikkamagaluru district.

Speaking to presspersons here, P. Vishveshwar Rau, Senior Divisional Manager, said that as soon as the Divisional Office came to know about the matter, it swung into action and had registered a police complaint each at Kadur and Tarikere police stations in Chikkamagaluru district in 2014.

The police, who were investigating the case, had taken all information from the Divisional Office. The Divisional Office had given all the information sought by the Investigation Officers within 15 days. The charge-sheet was expected to be filed in these cases soon. The amount involved in the Kadur region was Rs. 26 lakh, while it was Rs. 6 lakh in Tarikere area. The Divisional Office was regularly monitoring the cases. Meanwhile, the Divisional Office had also settled a death claim of a policy holder on humanitarian grounds. The micro insurance agents or non-governmental organisations were appointed as per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Agency (IRDA) guidelines, he said.

It was the micro insurance agents that had appointed the sub-agents. Whenever the sub-agents came here, their grievances were being heard and necessary action was being taken. After the incident of cheating and fraud came to the notice of the LIC of India, it had taken all steps to plug the leakages. The policy holders were now told to pay their premium at LIC premium points or online, Mr. Rau said.

K.N. Shashidhar, Manager (sales), Rajesh Mudhol, Manager (marketing), and Bhoja Naik, Manager (micro insurance), were present.

Sub-agents’ plight

Earlier, eight sub-agents — Lakshmi, Kumar Naik, Nagaraj, S.K. Jaya, Geeta, Annapurna, B.M. Sumithra and Raghu R. — from Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district, met Mr. Rau and explained their plight to him. They said that due to the fraud done by the micro insurance agents, the villagers were now after them (sub-agents) and were demanding their money back.

“We are left with no other alternative but to end our lives due to this. We became sub-agents in good faith. But we have to bear the brunt of the fraud played by the micro insurance agent,” they said.

The police cases were progressing slowly.

The LIC should put pressure on the police to speed up the investigation, they said.