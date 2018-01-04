Two persons brutally assaulted in Mangaluru post-Katipalla murder

more-in

Post Deepak Rao murder, two persons were brutally attacked in different parts of Mangaluru on Wednesday night.

Mohammed Mubashir (22), a resident of Bunder, was attacked with machetes when he was returning home from Katipalla near Surathkal on a motorcycle. He had attended the marriage of a close relative at Katipalla, where Rao was murdered. He was injured on his head and is undergoing treatment.

In another incident, Bashir (47), resident of Akasha Bhavana in the city, was assaulted at Kottara Chowki. Bashir was on the way home after closing his shop at Kottara Chowki.

Two ambulance drivers, Rohith and Shekhar, who were returning home after their duty, saw Bashir with severe cut injuries all over the body lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police and rushed the victim to a private hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Uday M. Nayak said the condition of the victim, who is in the intensive care unit, is stable. If he remains in the same condition for the next 48 hours, there are chances of recovery, he quoted doctors as saying.