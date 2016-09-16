National » Karnataka

Bidar, September 16, 2016
Updated: September 16, 2016 05:52 IST

Two men hacked to death, house set on fire

  • Special Correspondent
Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam and the district canine squad visiting the site of thedouble murder in Bidar on Wednesday.
Unidentified miscreants hacked two young men to death and set one of the victim’s house on fire in Bidar on Wednesday.

Sumit Devdas (30) and his friend Shivakumar Sharanappa (31) were killed at Devdas’ house near the district stadium here. Neighbours noticed smoke and alerted the fire station. Fire fighters found the half-burnt bodies and informed the police.

“At first, we thought it was a cylinder blast. But when the Fire and Emergency Services personnel began clearing burnt furniture, we came to know that some one had set fire to the house,” said Dattatreya, who works in a tea stall on the street.

Sumit Devdas’ brother Ravi Raj said that he was on a train travelling from Bengaluru to Bidar, when he got a call about the fire in their house. He, however, said that he did not suspect anyone’s involvement in the incident. “Sumit had a large circle of friends. He was a very quiet young man,” he said. Ravi Raj claimed that some gold jewellery was missing from the house.

Shivakumar was a bill collector in the Basava Kalyan City Municipal Council, while Sumit Devdas was between jobs. Married two years ago, Sumit Devdas was living with his mother who is a retired government nurse. Due to family discord, his wife was living with her parents. Shivakumar also had had family problems, the police said. The police said that the victims had been hit on their heads with some blunt object. A district canine squad member, Rani, was pressed into service. Sniffing for clues, Rani led its handler Ashok till the end of the road leading to Guru Nanak Dev School and the district stadium.

“This is an apparent double murder. The motive is not clear. But we are following some leads,” Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam said, after visiting the spot. He suspected that the house was set on fire to destroy clues.

Neighbours noticed smoke and alerted the fire fighters, who found the bodies and informed the police

