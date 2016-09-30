flower power:Kuppanna park all set to host the Dasara flower show in Mysuru.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

14 new concepts introduced to add novelty to this year’s Dasara flower show

The Kuppanna Park, also called Nishad Bagh, near Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle, is all decked up to host this year’s Dasara Flower Show, which will be open for visitors from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from October 1 to 12.

The park will take visitors into a world of flowers with the organisers — the District Horticulture Society and the Department of Horticulture — putting up new concepts to capture visitors’ attention.

The prime attraction — a replica of Mumbai’s pride ‘Gateway of India’ crafted with two lakh roses — is getting ready to greet visitors.

The 28-ft long, 10-ft wide, and 20-ft tall flowery structure is coming up in the middle of the park beneath a temporary shelter. The flowers used for this replica will be replaced after six days to maintain freshness.

Another attraction is the model of India’s pride Tejas, the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), which is being created with over one lakh flowers, including roses, orchids and chrysanthemum. The 20-ft long, 12-ft wide and 4-ft tall model will surely attract visitors, say horticulture authorities.

A garden for children with models of cartoon characters such as chota bheem, mickey mouse and donald duck created in roses and orchids are also getting ready.

More than 14 new concepts had been introduced to add novelty to the show. More than 48 flower varieties are being used at the show.

Zilla panchayat CEO Shivashankar, who is the president of District Horticulture Society, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the show at 4 p.m. on October 1.

He said the entry ticket had been reasonably priced at Rs. 20 per person and parking provision has been made at two places — Kuppanna Park and People’s Park.

Mr. Shivashankar said flowers for the show are also being sourced from Ooty and Hosur in Tamil Nadu. “About two lakh flowers are coming from these places,” he said.

Musical Fountain

Visitors will get to see the musical fountain, which dances to 12 songs in the evenings. The show will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to Deputy Director of Horticulture D. Manjunath.

He said generator arrangement had been made to ensure non-stop power availability for the show and the musical fountain.

Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture G.D. Dinesh Kumar said a new concept has been introduced to educate people on terrace gardening and urban gardening ideas.

Horticulture Society vice-president Prabha Mandal and other members of the society were present.