As many as two persons were killed and six others injured after their sports-utility-vehicle fell down from the flyover near Bellur Cross, on National Highway 48 in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district on Friday night.

They were heading from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

The accident occurred when the driver, identified as Pradeep, tried to avoid a motorcycle, Deputy Superintendent of Police H.N. Janardhan (Nagamangala subdivision) told The Hindu .

The victims

The deceased have been identified as Jagannath Shetty and Shailaja.

The injured — Kushalakshi, Rajashetty, Shwetha, Manusha, Preksha and Pradeep — were rushed to a nearby private hospital, police said.

Other details of the victims are yet to be ascertained, police added.