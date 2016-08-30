Two persons died while one suffered serious injury following an accident involving a lorry, a tempo and a bus in Neeralakatte village near Uppinangady on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway on Tuesday morning.
The Puttur Traffic police said the three were travelling in the tempo. Two died at the spot, while the injured was shifted to a nearby private hospital.
According to police, the lorry and tempo collided around 5 a.m. and the bus hit the tempo. More details of the accident are awaited.
