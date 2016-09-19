Two people died and a woman suffered injuries after their car hit a road divider near Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk early on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Rajeev (21) and Rahul (25), residents of Channarayapatna.

Rahul’s wife suffered injuries in the accident. They were on the way to Bengaluru from Channarayapatna.

The Hirisave police shifted the injured person to a nearby hospital. The police have also registered a complaint.