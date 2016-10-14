Two youths were killed and three sustained minor injuries in an accident near Shulada Anjaneyaswami temple at Gulur in Tumakuru taluk on Friday.

The police said that the deceased have been identified as Jagadish (20) of Sriramanagar of Tumakuru city and Puneeth alias Jayaram (20) of Jattiagrahara in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district. The injured are Lakshmikanth, Harish and Ravi, all residents of Sriramanagar in Tumakuru city.

All the five youths had gone in a autorickshaw to Dharmasthala and were returning to Tumakuru when the accident occurred. The police said the youth, who were allegedly inebriated, hit a canter which was going from Tumakuru to Kunigal around1.30 a.m. on Friday. In the head-on collision, Jagadish was killed on the spot, while Puneeth died at the Tumakuru district government hospital.

The three injured are being treated at the Tumakuru district government hospital.

The Tumakuru rural police station have registered a case.