Two persons died on the spot and four were injured when a private luxury bus collided with a lorry near Giddobanhalli village in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district on NH 4 here on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Praveen Reddy (34), a resident of Davangere, and Manjunath (29), a resident of Chitradurga.

The injured have been admitted to government hospital at Chitradurga for treatment and are said to be out of danger.

The bus was on its way to Davangere from Bengaluru. According to police sources, the accident occurred when the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the lorry.

