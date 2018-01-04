Two journalists held for ‘extortion’

more-in

The Chikkamagaluru police have arrested two journalists on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation. They are said to have extorted money from the principal of a private college who is an accused in the rape of a student.

The police arrested Gopal Bhandari, 47, editor of Hello Chikkamagaluru, a weekly, and Shrikanth, 35, a reporter with a local channel, on Tuesday.

Editor absconding

According to a press release issued by Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai, another journalist, Vishnu Upadhyaya, 4), editor of Kranti Marutha, a weekly, also accused in the case, is still absconding.

The accused, who knew about the alleged rape, had blackmailed the principal saying they would reveal all if he didn’t show up with the money. They are alleged to have extorted ₹1.3 lakh from the principal. The police learnt about the extortion during probe into the case. Based on the complaint filed by Rama Ganesh, a lecturer at the college, the two were arrested and ₹40,000 recovered from them.