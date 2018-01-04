Karnataka

Two journalists held for ‘extortion’

more-in

The Chikkamagaluru police have arrested two journalists on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation. They are said to have extorted money from the principal of a private college who is an accused in the rape of a student.

The police arrested Gopal Bhandari, 47, editor of Hello Chikkamagaluru, a weekly, and Shrikanth, 35, a reporter with a local channel, on Tuesday.

Editor absconding

According to a press release issued by Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai, another journalist, Vishnu Upadhyaya, 4), editor of Kranti Marutha, a weekly, also accused in the case, is still absconding.

The accused, who knew about the alleged rape, had blackmailed the principal saying they would reveal all if he didn’t show up with the money. They are alleged to have extorted ₹1.3 lakh from the principal. The police learnt about the extortion during probe into the case. Based on the complaint filed by Rama Ganesh, a lecturer at the college, the two were arrested and ₹40,000 recovered from them.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2018 6:23:20 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-journalists-held-for-extortion/article22362498.ece

© The Hindu