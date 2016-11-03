Two persons, including a woman, were found dead in a lodge here on Wednesday.

Their names have been given as Arun Kumar (21) and Vijayalakshmi (24), residents of Domlur. They had checked into the lodge on Tuesday.

The lodge staff broke open the doors of the room in the presence of police in the morning. The police said that they had been missing from Domlur for the last few days. A complaint was filed at the Ulsoor police station.

While Vijayalakshmi, who was married five years ago, has two daughters, Arun Kumar was unmarried. Hassan Town police have registered a case.