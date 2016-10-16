Two farmers reportedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Hassan district on Friday.

In both cases, the deceased’s relatives say that the farmers were unable to bear the burden of loans.

Ramesha (30) of Mavinakere had borrowed over Rs. 2 lakh from a bank apart from a private loan up to Rs. 2 lakh. Holenarasipur Town Police registered the case.

In the other incident, Dase Gowda (70) consumed poison at Lakkehalli in Channarayapatna taluk. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Dase Gowda had borrowed Rs. 50,000 from a cooperative bank, apart from a private loan to drill borewells on his five-acre farm.

When the borewells failed, he lost hope of good returns in his agriculture field.

The Nuggehalli police have registered the case.