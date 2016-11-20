Two farmers have committed suicide in Kadur taluk in last three days.

Hanumanthappa (48), of Jiganehalli near Sakharayapatna in Kadur taluk, committed suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday night. His wife, Lakshmamma, informed the police that Hanumanthappa had borrowed loans to drill borewells in his farm. He had drilled four borewells one after the other and none of them helped him get water. He was deeply disturbed as his areca and coconut farms had dried up owing to non availability of water.

In the second case, Shivakumar (37), of Chikka Devanuru, also consumed poison on Thursday and died at a hospital in Hassan on the same day. He had borrowed Rs. 5 lakh for farming and had also mortgaged gold jewellery at a bank for another loan of Rs. 55,000. He was disappointed as he could not get a good yield on his farm, according to his mother, Deviramma. He attempted suicide on Thursday by consuming poison. He was taken to a hospital in Hassan, where he died.

Sakharayapatna police have registered both the cases.