Two engineering students drown in the Kabini

The car fell into a canal in the Kabini catchment area between Navilur and Aldur villages in Chamarajanagar district on Thursday.— Photo: M.A. SRIRAM

Two engineering students died and another suffered injuries when a sports utility vehicle by which they were travelling fell into a canal in the Kabini catchment area between Navilur and Aldur villages in Chamarajanagar district on Thursday.

Internal exam

All the three, aged around 21, were students of Ekalavya Institute of Technology at Ummathur in Chamarajanagar taluk and were on their way to the college to appear for an internal examination when the tragedy struck, according to the police.

The police gave their names as Darshan and Karthik. Darshan, who was at the wheels when the SUV fell into the canal, escaped with injuries.

Collision

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar Jain told The Hindu that the SUV was on its way to Ummathur from Mysuru and the vehicle fell into the canal after it collided against a barrier near the canal.

Darshan managed to open the door and came out of the vehicle and a passer-by rescued him. But the two others drowned, Mr. Jain said.

Senior police officials from Chamarajnagar rushed to the spot and made arrangements for retrieving the bodies.