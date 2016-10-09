Two people died and three others suffered injuries when granite slabs fell on them at a house construction site on Ambedkar Road in Chikkamagaluru town on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Tinku (18) and Rajender (20), residents of Rajasthan. The injured are Deepak (24), Ramadayal (32) and Dayanand Poojari (54).

The police said the granite slabs fell while they were working in a building belonging to Dr. Shivakumar, a resident of the town. The slabs were placed on an iron stand at the work site and fell when one of the workers was handling them. Tinku died on the way to a hospital in the town, while Rajender died while he was on the way to Mangalore for higher treatment. The three others are being treated.

Rajaveer, a relative of the Rajender, one of the deceased, has filed the complaint. The police have booked the case against the building owner and the contractor.