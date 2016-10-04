Two people died when a goods carrier they were travelling in was hit by a truck near Kandali on National Highway 75 on Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed (35) and Afsar (45).

Both the victims were fruit sellers residing at Chippinakatte Extension in Hassan town.

The two were on their way to Arehalli in Belur taluk to sell fruits when they met with the accident.

While Mushtaq Ahmed died on the spot, Afsar died on the way to a hospital. Relatives and friends of the deceased gathered in large numbers at the spot.

Traffic was affected on the highway for a few minutes following the accident.

The Hassan Traffic Police reached the spot and sorted out the traffic problem. The truck has been seized by the police.