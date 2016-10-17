Two farmers committed suicide in Chikkamagaluru district recently. Both had difficulty in repaying loans they borrowed for farming.

Jose (45), who had grown ginger and banana in a four-acre land at Susalavani village in N.R. Pura taluk, ended his life by consuming pesticide on Friday. He died at a hospital in Shivamogga later. He had acquired the land for ginger cultivation on a lease. According to his daughter Namya Jose, he was upset after the crop was damaged by a fungal infection.

Kenchappa (60), a resident of Gollarahatti near Yagati in Kadur taluk, consumed poison on Thursday and died on the way to a hospital in Shivamogga.

His brother Balappa told the police that Kenchappa had taken loans from a cooperative society and private parties to grow maize in his four-acre-farm and to cover the marriage expenses of his three daughters. He had been paying interest to clear the loan for last three years. He was upset when he got a poor yield. His outstanding loan was Rs. 3 lakh.