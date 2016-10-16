Two farmers committed suicide in Chikkamagaluru district recently. Both had difficulty in repaying loans they borrowed for farming.

Jose (45), who had grown ginger and banana in a four-acre land at Susalavani village in N.R. Pura taluk, ended his life by consuming pesticide on Friday. He died in a hospital in Shivamogga later. He had taken the land for ginger cultivation on a lease. He was upset after he lost the crop due to a fungal infection, according to his daughter Namya Jose. N.R. Pura police have registered an unnatural death case.

Kenchappa (60), a resident of Gollarahatti near Yagati in Kadur taluk, consumed poison on Thursday and died on the way to a hospital in Shivamogga.

His brother Balappa told the police that Kenchappa had borrowed loan from cooperative society and private parties to grow maize in his four-acre-farm and for marriages expenses of his three daughters. He had been paying interest to clear the loan for last three years. He was disturbed as yield from the farm was poor. His outstanding loan was Rs. 3 lakh. Yagati police have registered a case.