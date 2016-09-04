Two persons died and another of the same family sustained grievous injuries in a road accident, involving a motorcycle and a lorry, that occurred on NH 63 near Ginigera in Koppal district on Saturday night.

Police have identified the deceased as Jubeda Begum (55) and Sabiya (05). According to police, Syed along with his mother and daughter was coming on his motorcycle from Gangavati to Koppal when a lorry coming from opposite direction rammed into the two-wheeler. Jubeda and Sabiya died on the spot. Syed sustained grievous injuries.

Driver of lorry fled abandoning the lorry. Koppal (Rural) police rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to hospital. A case has been registered.