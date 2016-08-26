Two people, including a woman, committed suicide in separate incidents in Kolar taluk on Friday.

Sushma (25), a resident of Kalwamanjali near Vemagal under Vemagal police limits, killed herself due to dowry torture from her husband Anilkumar, her parents alleged.

Vemagal police have registered a case.

Man hangs self

A 35-year-old man, identified as Raghu, hanged himself at his residence in Kurubarpet locality under town police limits.

Exact reason for suicide is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered.