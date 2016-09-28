Two clinics, one for congenital hand anomalies and another for foot and ankle, were inaugurated at the Kasturba Hospital here on Monday.

A press release issued here said that the clinic for congenital hand anomalies is headed by Anil K. Bhat, Head of the Department of Orthopaedics. The clinic will offer a comprehensive management for children with such anomalies with a team-based approach, involving hand surgeons, paediatricians, hand therapists, orthotists, prosthetists and biomedical engineers, who will help in 3D printing of prosthesis designing.

The foot and ankle clinic is led by Krishna Prasad who completed a fellowship programme at University of Alabama, Birmingham, U.S., and will offer his expertise here.

Both these clinics will function on Saturdays to make it convenient for children and their parents as they need not miss school. For availing services of these clinics, call: 0820-2922231/2922132.

Both the clinics were inaugurated by philanthropist G. Shankar.

H.S. Ballal, Pro- Chancellor of Manipal University, and Poornima Baliga, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, were present.

A district-level survey of children with congenital hand anomalies and setting up of a congenital hand anomaly registry under the aegis of Dr. T.M.A. Pai Endowment Chair will be undertaken shortly.

The survey will be taken up with the help of the Departments of Women and Child Welfare and Public Instruction to identify these children.