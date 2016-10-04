A group of unknown people assaulted two people and took away Rs.21.66 lakh in cash from them at Biruru town on Monday afternoon. Jainaluddin and Bahaddur Khan, both working for a grocery merchant based in Arasikere, were assaulted by a group of six to seven members, who came in two cars and intercepted Jainaluddin's car on National Highway 206. They got into the car and assaulted the duo before taking away the cash bag. Jainaluddin (60), who sustained injuries, is being treated at Biruru. Bahaddur Khan sustained minor injuries.

K.Annamalai, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu on Tuesday, they were employed by a grocery merchant K.R. Nagendra. “He used to supply grocery items to shops in Kaduru, Biruru and other shops. He had sent Jainaluddin and Bahaddur Khan to collect money from the shops and deposit the same in State Bank of Mysore's Biruru branch. They were on the way to the bank when their vehicle was intercepted by the gang," he said.

Biruru police have registered the case. Two teams of officers have been formed to nab the accused. "We have got some clues, our officers are investigating," Mr. Annamalai said.