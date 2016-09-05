Two persons have been arrested for allegedly misappropriating Rs. 60 lakh from the Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Department.

The accused are Ullas K.M., a second division assistant in the department, and his accomplice P.B. Sridharamurthy, a resident of Tarikere town.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare said at a press conference on Sunday that Ullas was also running two chicken stalls in Shivamogga and Bhadravathi.

Sridharamurthy was working at the stall in Bhadravathi. The police raided the residences of both men as well as the chicken stalls. A four-wheeler and a bike belonging to Ullas, documents on bank transactions, debit cards, hard disks and pen drivers have also been seized.

Mr. Khare said that Ullas had created fake documents that Sridharamurthy was a contractor who had executed works for the department. The duo had even forged the signatures of the taluk panchayat executive officer and two engineers recommending the sanctioning of Rs. 60 lakh for executing the ‘work’. By furnishing these documents and fake bills, Ullas had got Rs. 60 lakh sanctioned and credited to Sridharamurthy.

Based on a complaint lodged by the zilla panchayat CEO, the police took up investigation and arrested the duo. Mr. Khare said the process to recover the misappropriated money has begun. During the investigation, a few loopholes in the process of sanctioning funds were found. A report on this will be submitted to the government, the SP said. As there are possibilities of similar irregularities in other districts also, the department will also be asked to conduct a thorough verification, he said.

The police have booked a case under Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.