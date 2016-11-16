The police have arrested two people in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman in Holekoppa village in Tirthahalli taluk.

Agricultural labourers Sudhir (37), and Umesh (29), residents of the same village, are the arrested. The victim was residing with her brother in the village.

According to the police, when the victim’s brother was de-husking arecanut outside, the duo had entered the house, forcibly taken the woman to the backyard and raped her. The accused had also threatened the victim against informing anyone about the incident.

The woman was admitted to J.C. Government Hospital in Tirthahalli town. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Sudhir and Umesh. Cases under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code have been booked against the arrested.