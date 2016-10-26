The Hubballi Police have arrested two persons illegally transporting ganja in a car and seized six kilograms of ganja (cannabis) from them.

The police have given the names of the arrested as Sunil Shrimanth Mule of Dharwad and Mallikarjun Channakeshav Majjari of Hubballi. The Kasabapet Police also seized the car and two mobile phone handsets from them on Monday.

Robbed

A resident of Hebbal in Bengaluru Vinod Arvind Phule was robbed of his gold chain and ATM card along with PIN at knife point in autorickshaw in Hubballi recently. The incident happened when Mr. Phule was going to the railway station on foot.

Two persons pretending to be passengers came in the autorickshaw and offered to take him to the railway station.

Instead they took him to Gadag Road, threatened him with a knife, took away the gold chain and also ATM card along with PIN and withdrew Rs. 40,000 from his account with the help of another aide who came on a motorcycle. The Keshwapur Police have registered a case.