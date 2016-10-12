The police and officials of the Women and Child Development Department are hopeful that they will be able to talk to 65-year-old Gangamma to piece together the events that led her to confining her daughter in their hut for more than seven years.

Her daughter Srilakshmi (35) was rescued last week in Saarthavalli of Tiptur taluk. Both are believed to be suffering from schizophrenia. They are being treated at the district government hospital.

At the time of the rescue, both were unable to speak, but doctors say that Gangamma has started talking. “She told us that 15 years ago, her daughter returned from a biscuit factory where she had worked and started acting strangely,” Veerabhadraiah, district surgeon at the hospital, said.

According to Gangamma, Srilakshmi was afraid to step out of the house. “Gangamma said she did not send her daughter out of the house for 12 years as she used to suddenly scream and pull her hair,” Dr. Veerabhadraiah said.