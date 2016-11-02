Members of district unit of Tulunadu Rakshna Vedike staging a dharna and observing a black day in Udupi on Tuesday.

Members wear black armbands, stage dharna, observe black day

Members of the Udupi district unit of the Tulunadu Rakshana Vedike wore black armbands, staged a dharna and observed a black day in front of the Clock Tower here on Tuesday, demanding statehood for Tulunadu comprising Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka and Kasaragod district of Kerala.

They protested against what they termed injustice meted out to Tulunadu region.

Addressing the protestors here, Aikalabava Chittaranjandas Shetty, president of the district unit of the vedike, said that the State government had little concern for the problems faced by the people of Tulunadu.

Hence, it was encouraging the Yettinahole Project also called the Netravati River Diversion Project, Mr. Shetty said.

It had also established a thermal power plant in Udupi district and was planning to promote another mega thermal plant at Niddodi in Dakshina Kannada district.

All these projects were destroying the fertile agricultural land in these districts besides creating environmental problems, Mr. Shetty said.

The government had failed to respond to several protests held on these issues.

“All these projects would turn Tulunadu into a barren land. When almost all experts had expressed concern over the Yettinahole project, why is government bent on implementing it?” he asked.

A large number of youth in Tulunadu were unemployed and were migrating to Bengaluru, Mumbai or the West Asian countries in search of jobs, he said.

The government had done little to create jobs for them. The government had not promoted agriculture in these two districts. In fact, the land under agricultural cultivation was getting reduced drastically, Mr. Shetty said.

Despite persistent demands for including Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, there was hardly any action on it. “Since the people of Tulunadu are peace loving and resorted to peaceful means of protest, the government is least bothered about our problems,” he said.

Mr. Shetty demanded that Tulu should be declared as one of the State languages. The Bajpe airport near Mangaluru should be named as Rani Abbakka Airport. The Mangalore University should be renamed as Tulunadu University. The Mangaluru-Mumbai Express train should be renamed as Tulunadu Express.

Dakshina Kannada district should be renamed as Tulunadu. The art, art-forms and cultural aspects of Tulunadu, including Yakshagana, Bhoota Kola, and others, should be promoted, he said.

Ramesh Poojary, district convener, Azzaruddin, general secretary, Matak Ali, Surendra Nittur, Junaid, Subhas Sudan, Anand Amin, Harish Kumar Shetty, Yogish Shetty, Prashanth Bhat, members, and others were present.