A monochrome photograph by photojournalist T.S. Reddy, which will be on display at the exhibition.

The Udupi Press Photographers’ Association (UPPA) will organise photojournalist Tamma Srinivasa Reddy’s monochrome photography exhibition here on November 11 and 12. Mr. Reddy’s 30 master monochrome pictures will be exhibited at the Gallery Aditi. Mr. Reddy is an impulsive photographer. His photographs frame ideas and words in pictures. Monochrome slides and colour photographs are an integral part of his panels today touching upon various shades of photography. His pictures taken in some of the world’s most remote places document the lives and environment of the people to feed and educate.

Broad-smiling nomadic people show triumph of spirit over the great hardships thrown up by everyday life in an extreme climate exacerbated by poverty.

Mr. Reddy said that while such isolation had preserved a unique culture. But it had also resulted in lack of access to basic health care, fresh food and education.

Art lovers can visit the exhibition from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both the days. The gallery is located on the Dr. T.M.A. Pai College of Education Road at Kunjibettu, here,.