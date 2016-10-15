A truck carrying over 350 LPG cylinders overturned on Chinakurali-KRS Road, near Haganahalli, near Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) on Friday.

Shivaraj, the driver, and Shankare Gowda, an employee of Rajashekar Indane LPG distributing agency at KRS, sustained injuries. They were rushed to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

The police said the truck was transporting empty cylinders from KRS to Mysuru. The driver lost control of the truck when it reached Haganahalli. The vehicle was badly damaged and the cylinders were thrown off. Overloading and rash driving were the likely causes of the accident, police suspect and added that investigations were on.

Traffic was disrupted for a while owing to the accident.