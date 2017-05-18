Trin Trin launch put off yet again

more-in

The launch of the much-delayed Trin Trin, the country’s first-ever Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) scheme, has been put off yet again. Disclosing this to The Hindu, Special Officer, Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), Murali Krishna said Trin Trin is now likely to take off on May 29.

The reasons for the postponement were not divulged by the officials.

The launch of Trin Trin, which has been postponed several times in the past, was scheduled for May 20 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Though Mr. Siddaramaiah is scheduled to arrive in Mysuru on May 19 and review district level and divisional level developmental works from 11 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on May 20, the launch of Trin Trin is missing from the Chief Minister’s tour programme.

Though Trin Trin’s trial run concluded in December 2016 and the scheme was scheduled for launch in January 2017, the authorities were unable to inaugurate the same in view of the delay in setting up of docking stations that were mired in controversy over allegations of footpath encroachment in a few locations.

However, by the time the dispute was resolved and a date was fixed for the launch in March 2017, the Election Commission announced bypolls to the Assembly from Nanjangud and Gundlupet constituencies. The government was forced to put off the launch again.

The public bicycle sharing system involves deployment of about 450 bicycles across 48 docking stations from where people can borrow bicycles and return them. The bicycles can be borrowed from one docking station and returned to another docking station.

Trin Trin is a ₹20.5 crore State government project, partially funded by the World Bank under its Global Environment Facility (GEF) grant, and implemented by DULT, and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

To avail the services, the interested members of the public have to become members by registering themselves at one of the six registration centres across the city by paying ₹350, which also includes a refundable security deposit of ₹250.

The members will be given a smart card after verifying their identity and address proof. The bicycles can be taken from the unmanned docking stations after swiping the card. The docking stations will, however, be monitored by CCTV cameras.

While the use of the bicycle is free for the first one hour,theire is a nominal rent of ₹5 for two hours, ₹10 for three hours and so on.