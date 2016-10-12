Various organisations, which hitherto used to hold separate agitations over the Mahadayi row, came together on Tuesday to urge the State government to treat the issue with same seriousness as the Cauvery dispute.

The meeting of organisations from Naragund, Navalgund, Annigeri, Hubballi, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Bailhongal, and Savadatti was held in the wake of the scheduled meeting of Chief Ministers of the three riparian States on October 21 on the Mahadayi row.

The meeting resolved to urge elected representatives from north Karnataka to speak with one voice on the row, as was done by representatives of south Karnataka on the Cauvery issue. It also resolved to urge the government to constitute a high-power experts’ committee to assist the Chief Minister in the October 21 meeting.

Compensation sought

The meeting further decided to urge the government to provide crop loss compensation to farmers of the Malaprabha command area, which is facing drought. It also urged the government to provide compensation to families affected by the alleged police atrocities in the wake of the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission’s report.

Govt. urged to form high-power experts’ committee to assist Chief Minister in the October 21 meeting