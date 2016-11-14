JSS Polytechnic College will conduct a training programme on the roles of casting machine operator and field technician (Computing and Peripherals).

The programme is being offered to school dropouts under the technical skill training programme sponsored by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Certificates will be given to successful candidates that will be valid throughout the country for getting suitable jobs. The last date for submitting applications is November 19. For details call 9886504814 or 9739319715.