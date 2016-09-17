KSS Career Academy will hold a one-day free training programme for the candidates appearing for tests for selections for posts of Panchayat Development Officers and Gram Panchayat secretary through direct recruitment at their premises here on Sunday. For details contact 9986468715.

No power supply

There will be no power supply on September 19 in areas including Aakashavani, SDM, Kareyamma KHB colony, Yerikoppa and surrounding areas here due to emergency works at 11 K. V. Tadasinakoppa power transmission centre.

Loan mela

Indian Bank is conducting a mega loan mela at its branches in Hubballi on Saturday and Sunday. Zonal Manager M. Venkatesan has said that apart from offering low interest rates, quick processing, processing charges would be waived off for retail loans.

‘Engineers’ Day’

KLE Society’s Smt. Chanabasamma Ishwarappa Munavalli Polytechnic celebrated ‘Engineers’ Day’ on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. Principal Prof. Viresh Angadi, Prof. V.P. Patil and others paid tributes and several students spoke on the life and contributions of Sir M. Visvesvaraya.