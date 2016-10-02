The Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, under the Ministry of MSME, Union government, will organise a one-week training in candle making for educated unemployed youth, homemakers and self-help group members.

The training will be held from October 3 at the Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, near FCI Godown, Vijinapura, Doorvaninagar, Bengaluru 560016. Those with class 5 pass and aged between 16 and 45 are eligible to apply. For details, call 9967670431 or 25650285.