Deputy Director-General of Survey Design and Research Division Jayadeb De has said that as the service sector is contributing 66 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product, the 74th round of National Sample Survey was being conducted with focus on “Enterprise Focused Survey on Service Sector”.

He was speaking at the 74th Round Regional Training Camp for the field functionaries of National Sample Survey Organisation here on Tuesday. The second phase of the 74th round survey is being conducted from October 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017. Mr. Jayadeb De said that unlike the previous survey, this time issues would be given to the registered players in the service sector with a month’s time to provide them information as per the survey parameters.

He briefed about the importance of the survey and said that the survey would be a major source of data for National Accounts Division of Central Statistics Office, National Skill Development Agency and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for their policy formulations.

Director of Fields Office Division of NSSO, Hubballi, Rajeshwari Kasturi, highlighted the significance of the 74th round survey and appealed to the public, particularly the service sector enterprises, to cooperate in the national exercise.

She said that 35 field officers from North Karnataka region would be part of the exercise and they would be collecting information for the 16 blocks as per survey schedule 2.35.

Ms. Rajeshwari said that as of now there was no comprehensive data on the service sector and the 74th round survey was aimed at creating a database for the sector.