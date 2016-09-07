Even though train services resumed on the Konkan Railway network on Wednesday, services of two trains have been rescheduled.

According to a release from KRCL, Train no. 12619 Lokmanya Tilak (T) – Mangaluru Matsyagandha Express scheduled to leave Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 3.20 pm on Wednesday is rescheduled to leave 12.45 am on Thursday, late by 9.25 hours.

Train No. 12133 Mumbai CST- Mangaluru Junction Express schedule to leave CSTM at 10 pm on Wednesday is rescheduled to leave 4 am on Thursday, late by 6 hours.

Train services were disrupted following derailment of two BCN Wagons and a brake van of a goods train between Ankola and Gokarna Stations on Tuesday afternoon.

After the Track Fit Certificate was given at 2.50 am, Train No. 12620 Mangaluru - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Matsyagandha Express successfully passed the site at 5.15 am, said a release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.

However, there would be lag in operational schedule of trains and KRCL has urged passengers to check the status of trains by calling toll-free number 1800 233 1332 or visiting http://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/ntes.