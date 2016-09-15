Train services remained normal in Mysuru division on Thursday despite a call given by pro-Kannada outfits to hold a “rail roko” agitation in protest against release of water to Tamil Nadu.

Railway officials said there was no disruption in train services anywhere in Mysuru division. "All the trains operated normally and were on time," the source said.

However, railway officials reported substantial decline in the number of passengers travelling by train on Thursday. The dip in passengers has been attributed to the publicity given to the “rail roko” agitation.