KEEPING TRACK:(Top) The Mysuru Railway Station wears a deserted look on Thursday owing to the call for a ‘rail roko’and, (left), police personnel keep a watch at a railway gate in Mysuru. Kannada activists, (top right) courting arrest in Mandya on Thursday.— Photos: M.A. Sriram and Special Arrangement

Activists of Kannada organisations stage demonstration in Mysuru

Even though train services remained normal in Mysuru division on Thursday despite the call for a ‘rail roko’ agitation by Kannada outfits to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the number of passengers dipped substantially.

Railway officials said there was no disruption of train services anywhere in Mysuru division.

“All the trains operated normally and were on time,” a railway official said adding that adequate security personnel were deployed at the railway stations by the Railway Protection Force as well as the City police personnel.

Activists of the Kannada organisations staged a demonstration, near the Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle, shouting slogans against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, but the police took them into custody.

Meanwhile, the usually bustling railway station wore a deserted look with many passengers choosing to stay away from the train services.

Railway officials attributed the reduction in the number of passengers to the wide publicity given to the call for an agitation.

Against the 28,000 to 30,000 passengers, who normally travel on the 42 trains from Mysuru every day, the number on Thursday was barely 9,046 till 5 p.m.

The number would barely cross 10,000 to 10,200 till all the trains depart later in the night, the official added.€

The shops and kiosks on the platforms at the city railway station remained open, but the Adyar Anand Bhavan restaurant outside the station premises remained closed for the fourth day.

Even though the pre-paid auto service was open, there were very few passengers. Many autos found it difficult in view of the dip in the number of passengers arriving in the railway station from different places.

Number of passengers on Thursday was 9,046 compared

to the normal

28,000 to 30,000