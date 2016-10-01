Poet Chennaveera Kanavi on Saturday inaugurated the Dasara festival at Chamundi Hills, being held under the cloud of Cauvery crisis. A tradition followed since the period of Vijayanagar rulers and continued by the Wadiyars of Mysuru since 1610 AD, the inauguration will set the ball rolling for a slew of cultural programmes and sports that will be held in the next 10 days.

Earlier, Mr. Kanavi was ushered to the temple premises and the main stage accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and some of his Cabinet Ministers including Mysuru District in-charge Minister H.C.Mahadevappa and others.

Mr. Kanavi and other dignitaries offered floral tributes to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari to signal the inauguration of the festivities.

Mr. Kanavi recalled that he had first witnessed Mysuru Dasara in 1942, when he was a student and had subsequently participated in the Dasara poets’ conference.

He said this year’s Dasara was being held under the cloud of a drought and welcomed the State Government decision to celebrate Dasara in a traditional, but simple manner. The Dasara observed by the Wadiyars was inspired by the celebrations of the Vijayanagar rulers and is now known as Naada Habba or State festival and is reflective of the great traditions and cultural diversity of the State.

Mr. Siddaramaiah who addressed the gathering said it was for the second consecutive year that the events were being scaled down without compromising on tradition. Referring to the Cauvery crisis, he said it was not something new, and it’s origins could be traced to pre-Independent days.

Karnataka, he said, had released more water than what was stipulated ever since the interim order was issued in 2007, excpet on five occasions when there were no rain and hence no water. He said Karnataka had water only to meet the drinking water needs of its people, whereas Tamil Nadu wanted it for Samba crops. He has prayed to goddess Chamundeshwari to help resolve the crisis, he added.