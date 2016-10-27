Traders took out a protest march here on Wednesday against the delay in completion of the underground drainage project here.

They marched from Ambedkar Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and shouted slogans against officers and contractors, who they said, were responsible for the delay. They submitted a memorandum to the government later.

They said that the project that was scheduled to be completed in 2012 was no where near completion after four years. Engineers had dug up the main road and traffic was blocked for months. This was affecting business on the road and surrounding areas, they said. They urged the government to speed up the work.