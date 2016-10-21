Venkatesh Putha, president of Jog-Kargal Town Panchayat, has been suspended from his post following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police recently while allegedly receiving a bribe.

The ACB personnel had trapped Putha and Basavaraj, working as superintendent at drinking water supply section of the town panchayat, on August 30, while receiving a bribe from Devendrappa, a contractor. The ACB police had booked cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against both the arrested.

In wake of these developments, Assistant Commissioner of Sagar sub-division who is also Administrative Officer of Jog-Kargal Town Panchayat had issued notice to Mr. Putha, seeking an explanation from him in this regard. After the hearing, the Assistant Commissioner passed an order on October 17 suspending Mr. Putha from the post under section 42 of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964. However, Mr. Putha will continue as a member of the town panchayat till the charges against him are proven in court.