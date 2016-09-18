Occupancy rates in many hotels have fallen to as low as 10 per cent.— File photo

The hotel industry is reeling under mass cancellation of bookings

The simmering tension over the Cauvery issue has hit the hospitality sector in Mysuru and surrounding areas.

The hotel industry is reeling under mass cancellation of bookings and occupancy rates have fallen to a new low of 10 per cent.

Statistics on visitors to the Mysuru palace is another indicator of the massive hit the sector has taken ever since the agitation broke out early this month.

As against the nearly 2 lakh people who visit the palace every month, it saw less than 70,000 in the first fortnight of the month. The number of tourists who visited he palace till September 14 was 69,490, reckoned to be one of the lowest for the month in recent years.

Peak season

Tourism tends to peak during September in the run up to the Dasara and peaks during October lasting through January.

“Tourism sector has collapsed and the occupancy rates in most hotels is around 10 per cent,” according to Narayana Gowda, president, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association. He told The Hindu that there was bulk cancellation for the long weekend for Onam and Bakrid.” Another member expressed fear that the hospitality sector may find it difficult to recover from such low occupancy rates as there were also fears of Dasara being washed out owing to recurring tension over the Cauvery and the government going slow on promoting the festival. There are nearly 180 to 200 hotels in Mysuru catering across budgets.

Most hotels tend to report an occupancy rate of about 50 per cent during off season and nearly 90 per cent in the peak season.

“But with the agitation, the tension will not only prolong but reduce the peak season and hit the tourism sector, which depends on tourists from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.”

Again, hospitality sector in Mysuru is mainly dependent on the tourism sector in the absence of corporate clients owing to moderate industrial development bordering on stunted growth.