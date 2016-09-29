Minister of State for IT, BT and Tourism Priyank Kharge inaugurating a programme to mark World Tourism Dayin Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Minister of State for IT, BT and Tourism Priyank Kharge has said that the State government has accorded top priority to exploit the untapped tourism potential of the State with a special focus on Hyderabad Karnataka region.

Speaking after inaugurating a programme to mark the World Tourism Day at the Master of Tourism Administration College here on Wednesday, Mr. Kharge said that the State government has already constituted advisory committees for Hyderabad Karnataka and Bengaluru regions to tap their tourism potential.

He said the State government was working out on circuit-based tourism in these two regions to exploit the tourism potential to the hilt.

While the State government has allocated Rs. 50 crore for the development of tourism centres in Hyderabad Karntaka, including construction of approach roads and other facilities for tourists, Mr. Kharge said that the Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board chairman Sharanprakash Patil has agreed to allocate Rs.100 crore for infrastructure development in identified tourist centres in the region in 2017.

“The State government is committed in exploiting the tourism potential of the State, particularly in Hyderabad Karnataka region ... we would do everything possible to create a tourist-friendly environment in the State to increase tourist inflow,” he said.

Mr. Kharge said that the State government would also distribute 5,000 taxis at subsidised rates with a unique tourism brand to the unemployed youth this year to promote tourism.

Poojya Sharanbasvappa Appa, president of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha and Peetathipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samasthana, said that the Vidya Vardak Sangha was ready to establish a hotel management course in Kalaburagi provided the State government extended its help.

He pointed out that the Sangha was the first institute in the region to establish the master of tourism college in Hyderabad Karnataka region and was now in the process of establishing a private university in Kalaburagi. Registrar (Evaluation), Gulbarga University, C.S. Patil and principal of MTA College Vanishree spoke on the occasion.