The Welcomgroup School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA) and Department of Culinary Arts will celebrate International Chef’s Day 2016 here on November 9 with few of the top chefs, including the presidents of the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS) and Indian Federation of Culinary Associations.

It will be a big day for WGSHA with six other renowned chefs taking part in the deliberations at a day-long programme, according to a press release issued here.

“It is the first time so many luminaries will be present for our activity,” said WGSHA principal Parvadhavardhini Gopalakrishnan. “It is an opportunity for our students to learn many different aspects of the industry. There is no better way to acquire knowledge than from the masters of the hotel and culinary industry,” she added.

The day will begin with a chef’s march and an oath taking ceremony.

WACS president Chef Thomas Gugler, Corporate Director of Kitchens, Executive Master Chef, and other experts will be present at the inauguration.

They will also discuss topics prevalent to the current hotel industry scenario through their experiences.

The conference will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony for the various competitions held on account of International Chefs Day.