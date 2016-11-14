A host of top chefs of the Indian culinary fraternity was present at the first International Chef’s Day conference hosted by Welcomgroup School Of Hotel Administration (WGSHA) and The Department Of Culinary Arts in association with The Indian Federation of Chefs Association (IFCA) and World Associations Of Chefs Societies (WACS) here on November 9.

According to a press release issued here, Manjit Singh Gill, president of IFCA, in his address, shed light on the efforts being made to guide the youth of the country heading for a culinary career. He also explained the importance, respect and love one must incorporate while preparing food for people.

Mr. Gill advised the budding chefs to learn their traditional cuisine before venturing out into international cuisines and explained how travelling can be enlightening.

Soundararajan Palaniappan, presidium member, IFCA, explained to the students the importance of forming an association with the IFCA; the importance of acting as a liaison between various culinary experts and institutions; and taking that relationship on a global front through networking. He also gave a demonstration on knife skills. Along with practical skills, he explained the theoretical aspects of knife skills.