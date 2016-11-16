A procession of tongas (horse-drawn carriages) and folk troupes was part of the “Mysuru Chalo” rally organised by the Mysuru district administration in coordination with the Freedom Fighters' Association of Mysuru on Wednesday.

Though the anniversary of Mysuru Chalo movement was celebrated on October 24 this year, the district administration had planned a rally on Wednesday to mark the occasion. Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of the district, flagged off the rally at Subbarayanakere in the city in the presence of freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy and other freedom fighters. The procession passed through various thoroughfares of Mysuru.

The Mysuru Chalo movement launched soon after Independence was aimed at installation of a popular and responsive government in Mysuru, which was then ruled by the Wadiyars. The movement culminated with the accession of the erstwhile princely state of Mysuru with the Indian Union on October 24, 1947.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, who participated in the event on Wednesday, tweeted “Organised 'Mysuru Chalo Chaluvali' programme today. A tribute to freedom fighters, who fought for unification of the then Mysore State”.