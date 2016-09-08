For the second time in less than a week, and the fourth time this year, the State is likely to shut down on Friday as numerous organisations lend their support to the bandh called against the Supreme Court’s decision to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu.

The emotive issue has garnered support from numerous sectors. Transportation is expected to come to a crippling halt with cabs, autorickshaws and airport taxis extending their support to the bandh call. While Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have officially adopted a ‘wait-and-watch’ approach, buses are largely expected to remain off the roads.

In anticipation, many private schools have declared a holiday on Friday. The official announcement from the district administrations are expected to come on Thursday.

For banks and government offices, Friday’s bandh will see the start of a three-day weekend.

Similarly, private companies are expected to declare a holiday or extend a ‘work from home’ option for their employees.

Emergency services, primarily healthcare and ambulance services will function. Pharmacies will remain open, albeit with shopkeepers wearing black badges in protest.