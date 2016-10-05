Buses of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bound to different destinations in neighbouring Tamil Nadu returned to the city from the check-posts set up at the inter-state border in Chamarajanagar district.

KSRTC officials in Mysuru said the corporation resumed services to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday for the first time after the Cauvery agitation erupted in September. “But, the buses were not allowed beyond the border by the Tamil Nadu police,” an official told The Hindu.

KSRTC buses from Mysuru ply to different destinations in Tamil Nadu through the highway passing through Punajanur and Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar districts. “Five buses that had left to Tamil Nadu have returned from the border after the passengers alighted at the border," the KSRTC official said.